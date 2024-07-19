GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Skill University Bill to be introduced in the Assembly sessions

The university to be set up in PPP mode along with industry particants is expected to start functioning this year itself

Published - July 19, 2024 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to be ready to introduce the Bill on the establishment of Telangana Skills University in the Budget session of the Assembly.

The Skills University to be set up in Hyderabad will offer 17 courses and train 20,000 students every year with 2,000 to be admitted in the first year. Mr. Reddy stated this while reviewing with the officials on starting the university this year itself. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was also present.

Skills University will be set up in partnership with private companies (in the PPP model) and in the self-sustaining mode. Along with degree courses, diploma courses of one-year duration and certificate courses of three to four months duration will be offered. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries made a PowerPoint presentation on the courses, funds required and participation of industries.

Mr. Reddy said that the government was ready to bear the cost of the establishment and maintenance of the university. A total of 17 priority sectors have been identified including Pharma, Construction, Banking and Financial Services, E-Commerce and Logistics, Retail, Animation Visual Effects Gaming among others.

Courses with employment opportunities will be introduced in the first six sectors and each course will be linked to the participation of a well-known company in the respective field.

Along with the Engineering Staff College of India campus in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister suggested to the officers to check the NAAC campus and also the facilities at Swami Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute in Bhudan Pochampally to use the existing facilities.

