Telangana skaters win 31 medals at national meet

A team of skaters from Telangana won a total of 31 medals, comprising of 17 gold, eight silver and six bronze at the inaugural Open National Speed Skating Championship at Puducherry Roller Skating Academy.

Pranathi Varma was the overall champion in the quad skating category (above 16 years) under the individual girls category, while Sreya Banapuram was the overall individual champion in the inline skaters category (above 16 years).

Another overall individual championship was won by B. Sanjana in the inline skaters category (8 to 10 years age).

Chaitanya clinched the overall individual championship in the inline skaters category for boys above 16 years.

At the national meet featuring about 800 skaters from across the country, the State sent a 22-member team.

“This is a truly remarkable performance by our skaters who have done the State proud with their stunning performances. This will surely take the sport to a new level in the days to come,” said Noor, a senior official of the Telangana Skating Association.

The skaters are inspired by the achievements of the best-known skater from the State - Anup Kumar Yama, also a former World Championship winner and Asian Games medallist. He runs an Academy which scouts and grooms young talent and moulds them into champion performers.

The Sports Authority of Telangana State has put in place an international standard rink in Indira Park here.