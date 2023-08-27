Telangana shines at Independence Day celebrations in U.K.

August 27, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana’s culture and delectable food were in full display at the 77th Independence Day celebrations held in the United Kingdom, with the Telangana NRI Forum ensuring that the State stood out with the showcase of its culture among all other Indian states.

The High Commission of India, in collaboration with various prominent Indian Community organisations, hosted the celebrations on Saturday.

Telangana NRI Forum Founder chairman Gampa Venugopal said a special stall for Telangana was set up along with other Indian states. From the aromatic spices of North India to the spicy flavours of South India, it was a gastronomic journey through the diverse tastes of India at different stalls, he said.

The highlight was the spellbinding dance performances representing different states of India. Performers from Telangana Yashaswini Dhannamneni, Riti Sri and Achitha, stole the show with their Telangana folk dance. Their performance was a tribute to the spirit of Telangana, showcasing the beauty of Bathukamma and the energy of the Bonalu festival.

Forum founding member Rangula Sudhakar Goud honoured Indian High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswamy when he visited the Kakatiya stall. Core committee members Meena Anthari, Shauri Goud and Jayashree Peddi played key roles in the Telangana stall arrangements.

