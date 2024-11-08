Telangana set to unveil new industrial sectoral policies 

Telangana government plans to unveil a clutch of industrial sectoral policies that will be one of their kind in terms of what they offer, a top official in the State Industries and IT Department told a gathering of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) entrepreneurs in Hyderabad.

Electric mobility and storage, Electronics, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace are among the sectors that will get new policies in coming months.

Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, who announced this, said new policies had been necessitated as for “certain sectors, we realised [existing] policies have become outdated. The policies in some of the other States are superior. We are in process of revising lot of sectoral policies with modern and unique offerings.”

The move comes close on the heels of the State government rolling out a policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) seeking to address multiple challenges that confront such units. The MSME policy consists of as many as 40 support measures and has a special focus on promoting women entrepreneurship besides a structured implementation and monitoring mechanism. An intent of the policy is also to address the gaps in the previous TS-iPASS policy.

Mr. Ranjan, who was addressing the 20th edition of CII-Telangana’s MAN’EXE-2024 conference, where Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu presented awards, said the new government in the State, which assumed office 11 months ago, while wanting to continue with good existing policy measures is also keen on outperforming them.

MSME Policy, Skills Varsity to be showcased

Besides the MSME Policy that has come for appreciation from across the country, another initiative of the government has been the setting up of Young India Skills University in Hyderabad. Both measures are set to be showcased at the ensuing annual meeting of Prime Minister with Chief Secretaries.

New courses only when backed by private partner

Stating this, Mr. Ranjan said the foundations of the university lay in its emphasis on partnership with industry. The rosy projections pertaining to job potential notwithstanding, the university will introduce new courses – it has already launched four – only when backed by a private partner in the form of designing the curriculum and thus ensuring what is taught will make the candidates industry-ready.

Role of private partner at Skills Univ

The private partner will be involved in the selection of candidates; deploy employees to teach also help recruit remaining faculty who will be on rolls of the university; provide access to the company’s labs for hands-on learning; and offer jobs to as many candidates as possible on completion of the course, he said.

Key aspects to achieve$1 trillion economy

Presenting the awards, Mr. Sridhar Babu said geographically inclusive industrial development, innovation and women entrepreneurship are set to play a key role in achieving the $1 trillion economy target Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set for the State.