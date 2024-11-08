 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana set to unveil new industrial sectoral policies 

Electric Mobility and Storage, Electronics, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace sectors to get new growth guiding documents as some existing policies have become outdated and those in other States are superior, senior official 

Published - November 08, 2024 04:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Telangana government is set to unveil new policies for various industrial sectors.

Telangana government is set to unveil new policies for various industrial sectors. | Photo Credit: https://www.telangana.gov.in/?

Telangana government plans to unveil a clutch of industrial sectoral policies that will be one of their kind in terms of what they offer, a top official in the State Industries and IT Department told a gathering of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) entrepreneurs in Hyderabad.

Electric mobility and storage, Electronics, Life Sciences, Defence and Aerospace are among the sectors that will get new policies in coming months.

Special Chief Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, who announced this, said new policies had been necessitated as for “certain sectors, we realised [existing] policies have become outdated. The policies in some of the other States are superior. We are in process of revising lot of sectoral policies with modern and unique offerings.”

The move comes close on the heels of the State government rolling out a policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) seeking to address multiple challenges that confront such units. The MSME policy consists of as many as 40 support measures and has a special focus on promoting women entrepreneurship besides a structured implementation and monitoring mechanism. An intent of the policy is also to address the gaps in the previous TS-iPASS policy.

Mr. Ranjan, who was addressing the 20th edition of CII-Telangana’s MAN’EXE-2024 conference, where Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu presented awards, said the new government in the State, which assumed office 11 months ago, while wanting to continue with good existing policy measures is also keen on outperforming them.

MSME Policy, Skills Varsity to be showcased

Besides the MSME Policy that has come for appreciation from across the country, another initiative of the government has been the setting up of Young India Skills University in Hyderabad. Both measures are set to be showcased at the ensuing annual meeting of Prime Minister with Chief Secretaries.

New courses only when backed by private partner

Stating this, Mr. Ranjan said the foundations of the university lay in its emphasis on partnership with industry. The rosy projections pertaining to job potential notwithstanding, the university will introduce new courses – it has already launched four – only when backed by a private partner in the form of designing the curriculum and thus ensuring what is taught will make the candidates industry-ready.

Role of private partner at Skills Univ

The private partner will be involved in the selection of candidates; deploy employees to teach also help recruit remaining faculty who will be on rolls of the university; provide access to the company’s labs for hands-on learning; and offer jobs to as many candidates as possible on completion of the course, he said.

Key aspects to achieve$1 trillion economy

Presenting the awards, Mr. Sridhar Babu said geographically inclusive industrial development, innovation and women entrepreneurship are set to play a key role in achieving the $1 trillion economy target Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set for the State.

Published - November 08, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / trade policy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.