Telangana set to achieve record paddy yield this season: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma interacted with the Suryapet district officials and prominent persons at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) in the presence of Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Kodad MLA Padmavathi and others.

Mr. Reddy explained to the Governor that Telangana was poised to achieve its highest-ever paddy yield this year, with an estimated production of 150 lakh metric tonnes (LMTs). The government has made elaborate arrangements for paddy procurement this season, with an initial allocation of ₹20,000 crore and ensuring that every grain of paddy the farmers wish to sell will be purchased, providing fair prices for all, he said.

The Minister also explained that the government would distribute 6 kg of fine rice to every ration card holder, enhancing the quality of grains provided to beneficiaries and it was a revolutionary step in improving the edible nature of grains offered through the Public Distribution System (PDS), which generally distributes coarse grains in Telangana and other states.

Suryapet: A centre for revolutionary movements

The Minister also explained to the Governor the importance of Suryapet district, which is well-positioned with the Krishna River flowing through the region. He said Suryapet was not just an agricultural hub but also that the region has been a centre for revolutionary movements, including communist and Jagirdari struggles and land reforms. He also recalled the district’s role in the armed struggle against the Razakars in 1948.

