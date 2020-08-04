Telangana

Telangana senior CPI (M) leader Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19

He served as Bhadrachalam MLA for three times

Former Bhadrachalam MLA, senior CPI (M) leader and Girijana Sangam leader Sunnam Rajaiah (68), reportedly died of COVID-19 in the wee hours on Tuesday.

He died while being shifted from Hyderabad to a COVID-19 Hospital in Vijayawada. He is survived by wife and two sons and two daughters.

A native of Sunnamvaari Gudem village, V.R. Puram mandal, in East Godavari district, Mr. Rajaiah served as Bhadrachalam MLA for three times.

He participated in many tribal agitations, protecting tribal lands and their rights in the Agency areas in Bhadrachalam, East and West Godavari districts.

The three-time MLA also participated in many agitations in CPI (M). The AP Girijana Sangam, Adivasi Sankshema Sangam and leaders of other organizations expressed grief over the demise of Mr. Rajaiah.

His family members will perform the final rites in Sunnamvaari Gudem on Tuesday.

