Telangana Cyber Security Bureau conducts digital awareness campaign for senior citizens

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) wrapped up a week-long cyber awareness campaign with an initiative to help senior citizens across the State with vital information to protect themselves from online scams and cyber threats. Through its District Coordination Cells, the TGCSB conducted awareness campaigns at various communities throughout the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty senior citizens representing various associations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits participated, who were educated on how to detect scams, defend against them and trending cyber threats including - digital arrest scams, trading/investment fraud and emergency deception scams.

Videos and posters specifically designed to enhance cyber awareness among senior citizens were also launched during the event.

The campaign will continue through targeted online groups. The TGCSB has created WhatsApp groups for senior citizen associations across the State, with over 2,000 members currently enrolled. These groups will be used to share awareness campaigns regarding trending cybercrimes and best practices for online safety, an official informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.