Telangana Cyber Security Bureau conducts digital awareness campaign for senior citizens

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) wrapped up a week-long cyber awareness campaign with an initiative to help senior citizens across the State with vital information to protect themselves from online scams and cyber threats. Through its District Coordination Cells, the TGCSB conducted awareness campaigns at various communities throughout the State.

Thirty senior citizens representing various associations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits participated, who were educated on how to detect scams, defend against them and trending cyber threats including - digital arrest scams, trading/investment fraud and emergency deception scams.

Videos and posters specifically designed to enhance cyber awareness among senior citizens were also launched during the event.

The campaign will continue through targeted online groups. The TGCSB has created WhatsApp groups for senior citizen associations across the State, with over 2,000 members currently enrolled. These groups will be used to share awareness campaigns regarding trending cybercrimes and best practices for online safety, an official informed.