 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau conducts digital awareness campaign for senior citizens

Updated - November 07, 2024 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Awareness campaigns on the various forms of cyber crimes were held by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau for senior citizens. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Awareness campaigns on the various forms of cyber crimes were held by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau for senior citizens. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) wrapped up a week-long cyber awareness campaign with an initiative to help senior citizens across the State with vital information to protect themselves from online scams and cyber threats. Through its District Coordination Cells, the TGCSB conducted awareness campaigns at various communities throughout the State.

Thirty senior citizens representing various associations within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits participated, who were educated on how to detect scams, defend against them and trending cyber threats including - digital arrest scams, trading/investment fraud and emergency deception scams.

Videos and posters specifically designed to enhance cyber awareness among senior citizens were also launched during the event.

The campaign will continue through targeted online groups. The TGCSB has created WhatsApp groups for senior citizen associations across the State, with over 2,000 members currently enrolled. These groups will be used to share awareness campaigns regarding trending cybercrimes and best practices for online safety, an official informed.

Related Stories

Published - November 07, 2024 11:06 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.