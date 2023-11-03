Telangana self-respect is our slogan, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman

November 03, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP’s OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman was in the thick of action in the past two elections in 2014 and in 2018, when he was the party’s State president. In this exclusive interview with V. Geetanath, he says he is confident of the party putting up a good show this election. Excerpts.

Do you think Telangana is headed for a change in the third election?

Definitely. In the first two elections, the Telangana emotions and sentiment carried weight and the TRS [now the BRS] got the mandate. But, now the people are fed up with the family rule, scams and failed promises. They are looking for a change and ready to vote out KCR (Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao). There is anti-incumbency and people realise that the BJP is the only alternative. That is because the Congress has the same negative aspects as the BRS, such as dynasty rule and minority appeasement. A vote to the Congress means that only the ruling family will change.

Where do you think the BRS government failed fully?

Over 60% of people cannot afford private education or healthcare, and both have been neglected. Everyone remembers the suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, when lakhs of rupees were spent at private hospitals owing to inadequate public healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat medical insurance had not been implemented then. Osmania General Hospital’s fate is unclear and a super-speciality hospital in every district remains on paper. There has been no recruitment of teachers or lecturers. Dalits and BCs were neglected, and not a single examination was held properly, dashing the aspirations of the youth. Taxpayers’ money was misused in the name of irrigation projects.

Why is the Centre not taking action if the BRS government under KCR is corrupt?

There is zero tolerance for corruption regardless of who engages in it, and the investigation agencies are on the job. The very fact that the CM’s daughter has not been spared shows the resolve. The [Central] government wants the agencies to work independently. The Prime Minister himself stated that he kept KCR away from the NDAbecause of the corruption.

What makes you think people will vote for the BJP this time?

People strongly believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his corruption-free and dynasty-free rule and welfare for everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. There is no vindictive politics. The country has developed on all fronts and its stature has grown globally, with other countries seeking our support or advice. He has given the confidence — ‘Modi alone can do it’, whether it is GST implementation, Article 370 removal, Triple Talaq Bill or other burning issues that were neglected for decades. Infrastructure has been given impetus, with focus on highways, railways and airways. The poor are the direct beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts and our economy has grown to become one of the top five in the world.

What is your party promising to the people of Telangana, apart from the ‘Modi kind of government’?

Telangana self-respect is our slogan apart from our focus on development and welfare. There are many unsung heroes in the State, whether they are martyrs of the freedom struggle of the nation or of the fight against the Nizam’s rule. We will honour all our martyrs and bring them to the limelight. Hindutva will also be our poll plank, and we will remove quota based on religion as the BCs are being victimised because of it. The poor will get free healthcare and education while tenant farmers will also get welfare benefits. We will build hospitals in each district and have a job calendar on the lines of the UPSC.

Do you think your party will reap the benefit of declaring to make someone from a BC the CM if elected to power?

The Chief Minister himself talks about weaker sections being the majority in Telangana. But, never have these sections been given their due share, either in politics, education or administration. Even the Congress ignored them when in power. We want to honour the artisans and let them also become lawmakers or decision makers. It is their hard work and effort that created wealth in Telangana.

How will you deal with differences between veterans and new entrants in the party?

Because of the BRS, money has been playing a vital role in politics. We want the common man to participate in politics and hence are trying to reach out to all sections of society.Many joined us seeking a change after they realised the Congress cannot fight the BRS. We are looking for winning horses, but will not compromise on our ideology or the interests of Telangana and the nation. We will utilise the services of the veterans appropriately.

