Telangana sees rise in conjunctivitis cases; students face brunt of outbreak

August 06, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

A sudden surge in conjunctivitis cases has struck Telangana, leaving educational institutions grappling with alarming outbreaks.

The outbreak first emerged in Telangana in July and has continued to escalate over the past month. The L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad alone has reported over 1,000 cases within a month, while the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital recorded 1,670 cases from July 19 to August 1. The infection started with 38 cases on July 19 and reached 358 cases on July 31 and 260 cases on August 1. On August 2, Hyderabad district alone registered approximately 1,200 cases, confirmed District Medical and Health Officer Venkat.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as ‘Pink Eye,’ is characterised by the inflammation of the conjunctiva, a thin mucous membrane covering the white part of the eye and the inner eyelids. The condition can be caused by various factors, including viral and bacterial infections, parasitic infestation, and allergies.

Cornea consultant at LVPEI Muralidhar Ramappa said while follicular conjunctivitis can be uncomfortable, it is not typically vision-threatening, and most cases resolve without lasting effects. However, timely treatment and proper care are crucial to prevent complications. People of all ages can be affected, but young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to this condition.

The outbreak is not limited to a specific region, as various districts across the State are experiencing similar outbreaks, affecting numerous educational institutions. In Jagtial district, an outbreak occurred at the KGBV school, reporting about 45 cases, but swift action by the DMHO and health officials led to effective treatment. Similarly, Jangaon district recorded 50 cases, with a recent outbreak at a government school infecting 25 students. Immediate medical intervention and adherence to protocols prevented further spread.

Mulugu district’s Health department conducted a door-to-door fever survey, enabling early detection of conjunctivitis cases, with only 20 cases reported as of Wednesday. Nalgonda district, which also faced heavy rains, recorded 150 cases, increasing the potential for infection spread. In Peddapalli district, about 600 cases were reported, but with necessary precautions and treatment, the infections have decreased, said DMHO Pramod.

In other affected districts like Mancherial and Asifabad, a high number of cases were also recorded in educational institutions. At a social welfare school in Mancherial, about 500 students were infected, while about 200 children were affected in various schools across Asifabad district.

About 40-60% of the cases being reported across the State are of children below the age of 12 years. Superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Rajalingam said such outbreaks are common during monsoon. Around 80% of the cases are caused by viral infections, while the remaining 20% are bacterial. Neglecting treatment can lead to complications, risking vision loss. Prevention is crucial through increased awareness, such as regular handwashing, avoiding eye rubbing, and immediate attention to water secretion from the eye.

Health Minister T.Harish Rao on August 1 held a video conference with all DMHOs and hospital superintendents regarding the outbreak. He asked the Health department to maintain cleanliness on the hospital premises and urged ANMs and ASHAs to spread awareness in their respective districts.

