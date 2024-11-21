Telangana sees drop in minimum temperatures this November compared to 2023

November 2024 so far witnessed a dip in minimum temperatures in Telangana compared to the same month in 2023, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad station. The year-on-year comparison highlights a cooler trend for this November, particularly in interior regions like Adilabad and Medak, while maximum temperatures remained relatively consistent.

Lowest temperatures in 2023 and 2024 so far

As per the data, the minimum temperature in Adilabad dropped to 12.2°C on November 13, 2024, compared to 14.5°C on the same date in 2023. Similarly, Medak recorded a low of 12°C on November 19 this year, down from 15.2°C last year on the same date. These temperatures underline a sharper drop in night-time temperatures across interior districts this November, said an IMD official.

Hyderabad goes from 23.3°C to 15.8°C in 19 days

Hyderabad, the State capital, showcased a notable cooling trend this November. The city started the month at 23.3°C on November 1, gradually dropping to 15.8°C by November 19. In comparison, during the same period in 2023, Hyderabad recorded 22.1°C on November 1 and 21.5°C on November 19. The lowest temperature in Hyderabad last November was 18°C, a figure that has already been surpassed this year.

Other stations followed a similar trend of cooler nights this year. Ramagundam recorded its lowest temperature this November at 15.9°C on November 19, compared to 17.6°C in November 2023. Likewise, Bhadrachalam saw a dip, with its lowest temperature falling to 19°C this year from 21.5°C last November. Meanwhile, Hanamkonda recorded a minimum of 15°C on November 16, 2024, as opposed to 17.5°C, which was the lowest temperature recorded in November 2023.

“Although there is no cold wave alert in the State yet, the weather patterns in November 2024 indicate a distinct cooling trend compared to last year, particularly in minimum temperatures. While maximum temperatures have remained relatively stable, the sharper drop in night-time temperatures could point to evolving climatic conditions,” said an official from IMD Hyderabad.

Lowest temperatures recorded in mid-November

The data reveals that both 2023 and 2024 recorded their lowest temperatures of the month between the 11th and 15th. However, November 2024 was colder, with several stations registering temperatures below 13°C, a threshold that was not observed in November 2023.

Maximum temperatures stable

While nights turned colder, daytime maximum temperatures showed minimal variation between 2023 and 2024. For instance, Khammam maintained its position as one of the hottest locations, with temperatures peaking at 34.5°C on November 13, 2024, matching similar highs in November 2023. Nizamabad and Adilabad also saw consistent maximum temperatures, hovering around 34°C.

