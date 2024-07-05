Telangana sees dip in Dengue cases, districts asked to remain vigilant

Telangana recorded 113 dengue cases in May and 263 in June this year, showing a slight decrease compared to the previous year, which saw 188 cases in May 2023 and 284 in June 2023. While the situation has marginally improved compared to 2023, districts have been urged to remain vigilant to prevent any significant health issues, said Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu on Friday.

The data was released during a review meeting led by the Health Secretary, along with senior officials from the department, focusing on seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, gastroenteritis, and viral fevers. During the meeting, department heads were instructed to review the situation and convene coordination meetings with additional collectors (local bodies), district medical and health officers, and panchayat secretaries to ensure preparedness regarding human resources, drugs and medicines, daily case reporting, and awareness programs.

The data also showed a slight decrease in malaria cases, with 21 cases in May and nine in June, compared to 29 in May 2023 and 14 in June 2023.

The Health department has released guidelines for dengue prevention. The recommended actions include covering all water tanks to prevent mosquito breeding, emptying water coolers and unused containers, regularly changing water in flower vases and plant pots, covering toilet seats if away for more than a week, and observing ‘Friday Dry Day’ each week. The guidelines advise against allowing water stagnation around homes, letting children wear short-sleeved clothes or play in water puddles, and self-medication during health emergencies.

“As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all public health facilities,” Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Ravindra Naik said.

