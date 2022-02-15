Telangana sees another COVID death-free day

569 fresh cases detected on Tuesday as over 51,000 samples are put to test

Telangana did not record a single COVID-related death for the second consecutive day even as 569 new infections were detected on Tuesday, according to the bulletin released by the Director of Public Health;s office.

A total of 51,518 samples were put to test and results of 1,433 were awaited.

The new cases included 133 from Greater Hyderabad region, 49 from Rangareddy, 37 from Medchal Malkajgiri and 33 from Nalgonda.

So far, more than 3.30 crore samples have been tested across the State and 7,84,631 detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 8,379 were active. The death toll stands at 4,107.