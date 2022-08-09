Telangana sees 494 COVID cases on Tuesday

Telangana has recorded 494 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 8,26,778. The daily caseload which was around 990 to over 1,000 from August 2-5, has dropped thereafter. On Tuesday, 31,629 samples were put to test and results of 438 were awaited. The number of daily tests at the beginning of the month were around 40,000-44,000. Along with cases, the number of tests too have declined. The new 494 infections include 223 from Hyderabad, 36 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 34 from Rangareddy. From March 2, 2020, to August 9 this year, a total of 3.68 crore samples were tested and 8,26,778 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 5,107 were active cases, 8,17,560 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.