Telangana sees 474 fresh COVID cases

Telangana recorded 474 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,85,939. While 45,590 people underwent the tests, results of 775 were awaited. Three more patients died.

The new cases include 102 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 49 from Rangareddy, 45 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 29 from Karimnagar. No case was recorded from Jogulamba Gadwal while one case was detected in Narayanpet.

From March 2 to December 29, a total of 68,39,281 samples were examined and 2.85 lakh persons have tested positive. Of the total cases, 5,878 were active and 2,78,523 have recovered. The death toll has reached 1,538.

