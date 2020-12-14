Telangana sees 384 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded only 384 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in the past five-and-half-months. Such low number of cases were last recorded till June 19. Only 28,980 samples were put to test on Sunday, accounting for the lowest number of tests performed this month so far. Results of 498 persons were awaited.
From December 1, over 50,000 people are being examined on a daily basis. While 25,000 or less number samples were tested on Sundays of other months too, the number of positives were higher than those detected on December 13.
The new 384 cases include 101 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 36 from Rangareddy, 31 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 25 from Warangal Urban. Three more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 1,496.
From March 2 till now, a total of 61,57,683 samples have been tested, leading to the detection of 2,78,108 coronavirus cases. At present, there are 7,380 active cases while 2,69,232 have recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath