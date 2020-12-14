Telangana sees 384 new COVID cases

Testing dips to almost half on Sunday

Telangana recorded only 384 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest in the past five-and-half-months. Such low number of cases were last recorded till June 19. Only 28,980 samples were put to test on Sunday, accounting for the lowest number of tests performed this month so far. Results of 498 persons were awaited.

From December 1, over 50,000 people are being examined on a daily basis. While 25,000 or less number samples were tested on Sundays of other months too, the number of positives were higher than those detected on December 13.

The new 384 cases include 101 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 36 from Rangareddy, 31 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 25 from Warangal Urban. Three more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 1,496.

From March 2 till now, a total of 61,57,683 samples have been tested, leading to the detection of 2,78,108 coronavirus cases. At present, there are 7,380 active cases while 2,69,232 have recovered.