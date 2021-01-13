Telangana sees 331 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 331 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,90,640. While 38,192 people were examined, results of 571 were awaited. Three more patients died of the infection.
The new cases include 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 25 from Karimnagar and 21 from Rangareddy.
No case was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal, and one case each was detected in Narayanpet and Nirmal districts.
Of the total 38,192 persons who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus, 34,413 opted for government laboratories while the remaining 3,779 chose to get examined at private facilities,
In the March 2 to January 12 period, a total of 73,50,644 samples have been tested and 2,90,640 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 4,458 are active with 2,84,611 having recovered and 1,571 succumbing to the virus as of data available till January 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath