Telangana sees 331 more COVID cases

Over 38,000 samples were put to test

Telangana recorded 331 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 2,90,640. While 38,192 people were examined, results of 571 were awaited. Three more patients died of the infection.

The new cases include 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 28 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 25 from Karimnagar and 21 from Rangareddy.

No case was recorded in Jogulamba Gadwal, and one case each was detected in Narayanpet and Nirmal districts.

Of the total 38,192 persons who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus, 34,413 opted for government laboratories while the remaining 3,779 chose to get examined at private facilities,

In the March 2 to January 12 period, a total of 73,50,644 samples have been tested and 2,90,640 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 4,458 are active with 2,84,611 having recovered and 1,571 succumbing to the virus as of data available till January 12.