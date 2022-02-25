Telangana sees 287 fresh COVID cases

No deaths have been reported

Telangana recorded 287 COVID cases, taking the active caseload to 3,810 with no deaths reported on Friday. A total of 35,064 tests have been conducted and the results of 816 are awaited, as per the official bulletin of the Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

This takes the cumulative number of those infected since March 2020 to about 7.89 lakh and those recoved to 7.81 lakh with 567 recoveries on Friday. The official death count remained at 4,111. The capital region has 137 cases, including 85 from GHMC, 28 from Rangareddy, 20 from Malkajgiri-Medchal and nine from Sangareddy.

No case has been reported from Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad while single digit cases are from Wanaparthy and Narayanpet. Citizens have been requested to contact ‘104’ for any help and whatsapp 9154170960 for complaints on private labs and hospitals.

Vaccine coverage

With 96,264 vaccine doses given, total number has grown to about 5.82 crore. It has 3.09 crore of first dose coverage, 2.69 crore for second dose and 4.63 lakh for the precautionary dose. In the 15-18 years category, 1.56 crore targeted population or 85% have been covered out of 1.84 crore for first dose. For second dose, 49% or 90 lakh have been covered.

Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad coverage of first dose has gone to 89% while the rest crossed the 100% mark. In the second dose, the following districts are lagging: Sangareddy 86%, Vikarabad 85%, Medchal 84%, Hyderabad 84% and Kumaram Bheem 72%.