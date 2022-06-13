Telangana sees 126 fresh COVID cases on Monday
The State recorded 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total to 7,94,584. While 13,015 samples were put to test, results of 442 were awaited.
Of the new infections, 75 were from Hyderabad and 27 from Rangareddy. The active caseload stood at 1,116 as of Monday evening.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.