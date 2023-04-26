Telangana seeks allocation of Godavari and Sabari blocks of AP Bhawan to it

April 26, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The meeting of the Union Home Ministry with State reorganisation officials o the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to discuss bifurcation of the AP Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday ended inconclusively.

Finance and State Reorganisation affairs special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao was, however, understood to have forwarded proposal for division of the property located on a sprawling 19.7-acre land during the meeting. According to the proposal, the Telangana Government sought allocation of the Godavari and Sabari blocks of he AP Bhawan spread over 8.76 acre to it. The Andhra Pradesh Government could take the Nursing Hostel in the 3.6 acres adjoining the Godavari and Sabari blocks as well as the Pataudi House located on the other side of the road over an area of 7.64 acre as their share.

The AP Government wanted the division to be made on the basis of population ratio of 58:42 between the two States which would entail allocation of 11.4 acres to Andhra Pradesh and 8.3 acres in favour of Telangana. The worth of the total property is estimated at ₹9,908.57 crore, according to the proposal submitted by the Telangana Government.

Officials are reported to have told Mr. Jindal that Telangana Government ruled out the two options proposed by the neighbouring State as they were not feasible. The officials were understood to have explained the Home Ministry’s joint secretary (Centre-State) S.K. Jindal that the government had favoured the area where the two blocks were located as it was contiguous and would enable future development of the premises as per the requirements.

In response, the AP delegation was understood to have told the Union Government official that they would consult State Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who would take a final decision on the issue. Mr. Jindal, accordingly, asked the officials of the two States to complete their consultations with higher officials within a week and inform the Ministry so that the date for the next meeting was finalised for expeditiously completing the allocation.