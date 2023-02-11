Telangana Secretariat building inauguration postponed

February 11, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

The State Government has postponed the inauguration of its new Secretariat building on February 17 in view of the model code in force for the election to the Legislative Council from teachers’ constituency representing Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar districts and local bodies constituency of Hyderabad on March 13.

The inauguration of the building was to be followed by a public meeting to be addressed by leaders of several parties, including some Chief Ministers, same day.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said the Chief Secretary had contacted the Election Commission of India to seek clarification on the conduct of the programme but the response was not encouraging. So, it was decided to postpone it for the present.