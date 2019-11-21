Telangana

Telangana Rythu Sangham lays siege to office of agriculture officer

CPI leaders and activists staging a dhrana in front of the district agriculture office in Khammam on Thursday.

CPI leaders and activists staging a dhrana in front of the district agriculture office in Khammam on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Activists of the CPI-affiliated Telangana Rythu Sangham on Thursday laid siege to the office of the District Agriculture Officer in the town over alleged delay on the part of the State government in resolving the long-pending issues of farmers in the State.

The Rythu Sangham members took out a rally from Giriprasad Bhavan to the District Agriculture Office in support of their charter of demands including extension of Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme to all farmers, waiver of farm loans at one go and distribution of pattadar passbooks to all eligible farmers.

While some demonstrators staged a sit-in at the entrance of the office, several others climbed atop the roof of the building as part of the protest.

They displayed placards highlighting a list of demands such as payment of compensation to the farmers affected by post-monsoon rains, remunerative price for kharif crops and extension of the PM-KISAN scheme to all eligible farmers in the State.

