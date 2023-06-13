ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Run witnesses enthusiastic turnout 

June 13, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating in Telangana Run in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

District officials participating in Telangana Run in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Telangana police, marking the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day, on Monday conducted ‘Telangana Run’ from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.

Comprising two categories, 2K run and 5K run, the event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of college students, officials and celebrities.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and senior officials joined the programme to flag off the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of celebrities such as Tollywood actors Ram, Sri Leela, singer Mangli and shooter Isha Singh caught the attention of the participants, as they contributed to singing and dancing before the event took off.

Officials said the ‘Telangana Run’ was a platform for people to come together, celebrate, and reinforce the spirit of unity and progress made in the State over the past decade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US