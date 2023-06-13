HamberMenu
Telangana Run witnesses enthusiastic turnout 

June 13, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in Telangana Run in Hyderabad on Monday.

Students participating in Telangana Run in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G RAMAKRISHNA

District officials participating in Telangana Run in Sangareddy on Monday.

District officials participating in Telangana Run in Sangareddy on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Telangana police, marking the decennial celebrations of the State Formation Day, on Monday conducted ‘Telangana Run’ from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue.

Comprising two categories, 2K run and 5K run, the event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of college students, officials and celebrities.

Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Srinivas Goud, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi and senior officials joined the programme to flag off the event.

The presence of celebrities such as Tollywood actors Ram, Sri Leela, singer Mangli and shooter Isha Singh caught the attention of the participants, as they contributed to singing and dancing before the event took off.

Officials said the ‘Telangana Run’ was a platform for people to come together, celebrate, and reinforce the spirit of unity and progress made in the State over the past decade.

