Telangana RTC starting off on growth path: Minister

The comprehensive development plan announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the growth of the TSRTC will steer the public transport entity on the path of progress, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Addressing the staff of the Khammam bus depot after participating in “Palabhishekam” of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s poster here on Monday, he called upon the entire workforce of the TSRTC to become a driving force to propel the Corporation on the growth track.

Listing out the slew of announcements made by the Chief Minister to reinvigorate the TSRTC, he said the budgetary annual allocation of ₹ 1000 crore for the TSRTC will help revitalise the public transport entity and ensure a bright future for the workforce.

He drove a bus for a few yards on the premises of the bus depot even as the RTC staff, who resumed duty after ending their nearly 52-day strike on Friday, watched him at the wheel with enthusiasm.

TSRTC, Regional Manager, Khammam, Krishna Murthy and others were present.