Telangana RSI dies after service rifle goes off accidentally

16 September 2020 14:31 IST

A Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Aditya, died after his service rifle went off accidentally during a combing operation in Chennapuram forest area of Charla mandal in Telangana’s tribal-dominated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district early this morning.

The incident took place in the forest area in the border mandal adjoining Chhattisgarh in the early hours of the day.

Police sources said the RSI suffered a fatal bullet injury after his weapon went off accidentally while carrying out a combing operation in the forest area surrounding Chennapuram, a remote village near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

The personnel of the Special Party Police and the Greyhounds deployed in the nearby heavy forested area as part of anti-Maoist operations shifted the body of the deceased cop to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.

Police officials of the Bhadrachalam division paid their last respects to the deceased RSI and made transport arrangements to send his body to Hyderabad.