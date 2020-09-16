Telangana RSI dies after service rifle goes off accidentally

A Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Aditya, died after his service rifle went off accidentally during a combing operation in Chennapuram forest area of Charla mandal in Telangana’s tribal-dominated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district early this morning.
The incident took place in the forest area in the border mandal adjoining Chhattisgarh in the early hours of the day.
Police sources said the RSI suffered a fatal bullet injury after his weapon went off accidentally while carrying out a combing operation in the forest area surrounding Chennapuram, a remote village near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
The personnel of the Special Party Police and the Greyhounds deployed in the nearby heavy forested area as part of anti-Maoist operations shifted the body of the deceased cop to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam.
Police officials of the Bhadrachalam division paid their last respects to the deceased RSI and made transport arrangements to send his body to Hyderabad.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath