Telangana roller skaters win big in Asian championship

October 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana roller skaters made a huge impact on the recent Asian championship in Qinhuangdao City, China, winning 9 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze in different categories. Their achievement serves as a reminder not just of the growing popularity of the sport but also of the immense potential the State has in producing champions.

Three coaches — Veeresh Yama, Amar Nag Yama and Asian Games medallist Anup Kumar Yama —from the Yama Skating Academy were instrumental in this impressive performance of the skaters by organising high-octane coaching camps before they headed for national selections.

“The camps were held once in Mohali and Chandigarh and twice in Visakhapatnam. In one of the camps, they were trained by Marco Togni, a renowned coach from Italy,” Mr. Anup Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Togni honed the skaters’ skills and techniques. At the Asian championship, the State’s skaters faced fierce competition from those from Taipei, China, Korea and Japan, to name a few major powers in the sport. “Our skaters put the best foot forward and returned with such a huge haul of medals,” he added.

The skaters made the country proud with their feat and would inspire other young talent to dream big and work hard, Mr. Anup Kumar said.

The list of medallists from Telangana in the Asian meet Cadet: Top gun: 4 gold: Rakshith Murali, Prateek Prabhakaran, K. Rajesh Sai Krishna, Y. Sanchit Chowdary Guardians: 4 silver: T. Praval, Lavik Jain, Rajaprabhu Kevin, Uthrah Rajan Seniors: Backstreet Boys: 4 gold: Shriya Murali and Y. Akanksha; Natalia Orinda; Johnson; P. Harikamal Naidu Mambo No.5: 4 silver: Veda Dundigalla, Jiya Jayesh Patel, Chalamcharla Juhith, P. Tejesh Couple: seniors: 2 bronze: Shriya Murali, Harikamal Pilla Naidu Solo: cadet Gold: Chalamcharla Juhith Silver: Rakshith Murali Bronze: K. Rajesh Sai Krishna Junior: Bronze: Veda Dundigalla Freestyle: Youth: Silver: Y. Sanchit Chowdary

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.