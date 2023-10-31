HamberMenu
Telangana roller skaters win big in Asian championship

October 31, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Roller skaters from Yama Skating Academy (Hyderabad), who returned with an impressive haul of medals from the recent Asian championship.

Telangana roller skaters made a huge impact on the recent Asian championship in Qinhuangdao City, China, winning 9 gold, 10 silver and 4 bronze in different categories. Their achievement serves as a reminder not just of the growing popularity of the sport but also of the immense potential the State has in producing champions.

Three coaches — Veeresh Yama, Amar Nag Yama and Asian Games medallist Anup Kumar Yama —from the Yama Skating Academy were instrumental in this impressive performance of the skaters by organising high-octane coaching camps before they headed for national selections.

“The camps were held once in Mohali and Chandigarh and twice in Visakhapatnam. In one of the camps, they were trained by Marco Togni, a renowned coach from Italy,” Mr. Anup Kumar said.

Togni honed the skaters’ skills and techniques. At the Asian championship, the State’s skaters faced fierce competition from those from Taipei, China, Korea and Japan, to name a few major powers in the sport. “Our skaters put the best foot forward and returned with such a huge haul of medals,” he added.

The skaters made the country proud with their feat and would inspire other young talent to dream big and work hard, Mr. Anup Kumar said.

The list of medallists from Telangana in the Asian meet
Cadet: Top gun: 4 gold: Rakshith Murali, Prateek Prabhakaran, K. Rajesh Sai Krishna, Y. Sanchit Chowdary
Guardians: 4 silver: T. Praval, Lavik Jain, Rajaprabhu Kevin, Uthrah Rajan
Seniors: Backstreet Boys: 4 gold: Shriya Murali and Y. Akanksha; Natalia Orinda; Johnson; P. Harikamal Naidu
Mambo No.5: 4 silver: Veda Dundigalla, Jiya Jayesh Patel, Chalamcharla Juhith, P. Tejesh
Couple: seniors: 2 bronze: Shriya Murali, Harikamal Pilla Naidu
Solo: cadet
Gold: Chalamcharla Juhith
Silver: Rakshith Murali
Bronze: K. Rajesh Sai Krishna
Junior: Bronze: Veda Dundigalla
Freestyle: Youth: Silver: Y. Sanchit Chowdary

