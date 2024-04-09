Telangana rings in Ugadi with traditional zeal, embraces ‘Krodhi Nama’ spirit

April 09, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, was observed with customary zeal throughout Telangana on Tuesday. Residences were adorned with mango leaf garlands, and the partaking of ‘Ugadi Pachadi’, a symbolic chutney, marked the auspicious occasion.

Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan graced the Ugadi festivities at a prominent event in Hyderabad. The celebrations also extended to the offices of the ruling Congress party, BJP, and BRS.

At Raj Bhavan, Mr.Radhakrishnan conveyed his heartfelt wishes on Ugadi, which marks the advent of the ‘Krodhi Nama’ year. In his address, he invoked blessings for prosperity, good health, and joy for the people. Highlighting Ugadi’s significance, he underscored the importance of collective efforts towards the holistic development and self-reliance of Telangana and the nation. He urged citizens to reflect on past achievements and recommit to advancement through dedication, hard work, noble aspirations, and service.

He also called for concerted efforts to foster a progressive and prosperous Telangana, advocating for self-sufficiency across sectors and encouraging active participation in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 13.

Almanac predictions

Discussions at the Gandhi Bhavan centered on insights derived from the almanac, focusing on past accomplishments, future prospects, and challenges. Scholars expressed confidence in public support for Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the upcoming elections. They said Congress will come to power at the Centre too if the leaders make united efforts.

Scholars at Telangana Bhavan, the Opposition BRS party’s office, predicted favorable outcomes for the endeavours of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. They also said that Siddipet MLA and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao will be blessed with a good time this year.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with other party leaders, attended the event at Gandhi Bhavan. Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy attended the celebrations at the BJP office.