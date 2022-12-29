Telangana revenue receipts cross 50% of budget estimates by November-end

December 29, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State’s revenue receipts crossed the half way mark of budget estimates in November and reached ₹96,615.19 crore.

This is 50.05 per cent of the ₹1.93 lakh crore revenue receipts projected in the budget estimates for the year. The State’s revenue receipts crossed ₹10,000 crore mark for the third consecutive month in November, with borrowings and other liabilities contributing a major chunk of ₹5,871 crore.

Tax revenue continued to be good at ₹80,853.12 crore, 63.86 per cent of the projected ₹1.26 lakh crore. Revenue through Goods and Service Tax was pegged at ₹27,287 crore against the ₹42,189 crore of budget estimates for the year and sales tax was at ₹19,550.52 crore (BE ₹33,000 crore).

Revenue through stamps and registration was impressive at ₹9,407 crore (BE ₹ 15,600 crore) while that through State Excise duties was ₹11,525.1 crore (BE ₹ 17,500 crore). Revenue through other taxes and duties was significantly higher at ₹5,524.47 crore, 93.6 per cent of the ₹5,902.22 crore projected in the budget estimates while the State’s share of union taxes too was impressive at ₹7,558.16 crore (BE ₹12,407.64 crore.

There was slight improvement in the non tax revenue which increased from ₹ 8,796.21 crore till October-end to ₹9,138.57 crore by the end of November, reaching 35.95 per cent of the ₹25,421 crore estimated in the budget. But the deficit in the Grants-in-aid and contributions sector continued as revenue from this head was ₹6,623 crore, just 16.15 per cent of the ₹41,001 crore of the budget estimates.

On the expenditure front, the State’s interest payment crossed ₹13,000 crore mark and reached ₹13,257 crore, 70.10 per cent of ₹18,911 crore estimated in the budget. Expenditure on account of payment of salaries/wages and pensions continues to be on the higher side with salaries/wages at ₹24,271 crore (71.51 per cent of BE ₹33,942 crore) and pensions reaching ₹10,732 crore (94.28 per cent of BE ₹11,384 crore). The State registered revenue deficit of ₹1,242 crore at the end of November against revenue surplus of ₹463 crore by October-end while the fiscal deficit for eight months was pegged at ₹ 25,924 crore (BE ₹52,167 crore), according to the provisional data submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.