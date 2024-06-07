ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Revenue dept receives 60,000 more grievances pertaining to Dharani portal

Updated - June 07, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 05:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Around 18 lakh acre land were put in Part-B; farmers owning these lands are unable to get any benefit. Panel resolves to focus on Part-B lands forthwith.

M. Rajeev

The total number of grievances related to Dharani portal crossed three lakh as the Telangana Revenue department received 60,000 more grievances in the past a few weeks. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of Telangana Government’s Dharani portal (Integrated land records management system)

As the process for clearing pendinggrievances pertaining to the Dharani portal, Telangana Revenue Department has received 60,000 more applications in the past few weeks taking the total number of grievances to over three lakh.

Telangana Government has constituted a committee headed by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy to study the lapses in the Dharani portal and suggest remedial measures. The committee which met here on Thursday was informed by the Revenue Department that several new applications have been received since the rectification process came to a halt in view of the Model Code of Conduct in view of General elections 2024.

Dharani panel starts field visits to understand problems of farmers aggrieved by the portal

The department had earlier received 2.46 lakh applications pertaining to grievances of which around one lakh have been scrutinised and sent to the district collectors for their clearance.

“The collectors should post the cleared applications online. We have asked the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration to expedite the process in the interests of the farmers,” a committee member told The Hindu. The committee has decided to focus on Part-B lands over an extent of 18 lakh acres which were put under the disputed list during the previous Government.

“As high as 18 lakh acre land put in Part-B has been left untouched. Farmers owning these lands are unable to get any benefit because of the negligence of the previous Government. We have therefore focussed attention on resolving as many cases as possible,” the member said adding waqf lands, bhoodan lands and lands in similar categories comprise Part-B of Dharani portal.

Accordingly, the Revenue authorities are directed to categorise these lands into A, B, and C categories depending on the timeline within which they can be resolved. The committee is however understood to have expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of clearance of applications at the revenue divisional officer and district collector level who cited election duties as reason behind the delay.

“Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy set June 4 as the deadline for clearing the pending applications. But the process has been delayed as the collectors and RDOs have an important role to play in clearing them,” he said.

