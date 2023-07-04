Telangana reserves 100% managements seats for local candidates in MBBS and BDS courses

July 04, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a significant move, the Government of Telangana has recently issued a GO bringing about crucial amendments to the admission rules for MBBS and BDS courses in medical and dental colleges across the state.

Effective immediately, colleges established after June 2, 2014, will implement a revised admission policy that reserves 100% of seats under the Competent Authority Quota for local candidates. The revised clause further states that 85% of the seats designated as “Competent Authority Seats” in each course shall be exclusively reserved for local candidates.

The remaining 15% of the “Competent Authority Seats” will be allocated as unreserved seats, in accordance with the specifications outlined in the Telangana Educational Institutions (Regulations, and Admissions) Order of 1974, as amended periodically. This provision applies to colleges established after June 2, 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier 85% seats were reserved for local candidates in non-statewide institutions and 15% of competent authority quota treated as unreserved in colleges established prior to June 2014.

The amendments were proposed by the Registrar of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT