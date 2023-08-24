HamberMenu
Telangana RERA issues showcause notices to real estate firms

Projects/extensions launched without prior permission of the regulatory authority

August 24, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) chairman N. Satyanarayana has issued a showcause notice to the following firms for announcing launch of projects or extensions without official registration with it, on Wednesday.

These include Radhe Group real estate company’s Radhe Panorama in Osman Nagar in RC puram of Sangareddy, Om Shree Builders Developers Om Shree Signet for taking up the construction of ‘E’ Block without permission, Bhuvana Teja Infra project, TMR Construction Company and Suvarna Bhumi Infra Developers’ lakeview in Ellapur of Patancheru.

Pre-launch of real estate ventures without HMDA/GHMC/UDA/Local bodies approvals and TS RERA registration will face strict action under the “RERA” Act. The Act applies to constructions of more than eight (8) plots and in area exceeding 500 square metres

Advertisements issued without ‘RERA’ registration and permission from DTCP/HMDA/Town/Local bodies will not be tolerated while real estate agents too should get themselves registered with RERA. Mr. Satyanarayana appealed to buyers to buy from RERA registered projects only, according to a press release issued by secretary Balakrishna

