Telangana requests KRMB to re-schedule Aug. 9 meet

It clashes with hearing in NGT and SC, writes official

Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to postpone the full board meeting convened on August 9 to discuss the implementation of various clauses in the gazette issued on July 15 notifying the purview of the river board. It is slated to come into effect from October 14.

The State has sought the postponement of the 13th meeting (emergency) of the board citing the cases involving Telangana coming up before the National Green Tribunal, Southern Zone Bench, Chennai and Supreme Court over the contempt issue in the matter of carrying out of work by Andhra Pradesh on its Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) and on its withdrawal petition over the Krishna water sharing in the Supreme Court on August 9.

Same reasons were cited to the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) on Thursday seeking the postponement of the full board meeting, also scheduled on August 9. Engineer-in-Chief (General) of Irrigation, Telangana, C. Muralidhar wrote to Chairman of KRMB M.P. Singh on Friday, in response to the board’s letter of August 5, and expressed inability to attend the August 9 meeting.

Mr. Muralidhar said it was not possible to attend the meet and requested the Chairman to fix the next date of the meeting in consultation with the Special Chief Secretary, Irrigation, for discussing all issues.

Both the member States — Telangana and AP — have reservations over the inclusion of some projects in the purview of the river board and on submitting the details (project reports) of some projects. The two States have also not made up their mind yet on transferring the one-time seed money of ₹200 crore each for each of the two boards.