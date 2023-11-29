Telangana reports one positive COVID-19 case, officials say nothing to worry

November 29, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana reported one positive COVID-19 case on November 28 (Tuesday), as disclosed in a bulletin issued by the Health Department. The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare emphasised that the daily release of the bulletin is routine, with an average of one to two cases recorded daily, considered normal for the State.

“The State Health Department releases a bulletin everyday which is shared with the Union Health Ministry. There is no need for the people to worry,” said a senior official from the Health Department. The latest bulletin indicated one positive case, one recovery, and four cases under isolation, with 415 samples tested and 35 reports pending. As of November 29, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website mirrored these statistics. The State’s last bulletin, issued on May 19, 2023, reported 20 positive cases (10 from Hyderabad) and 13 recoveries, with no recorded deaths since.

Amid a recent surge in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, the Union Health Ministry, on November 26, issued a letter to all States and union territories advising an immediate review of public health and hospital preparedness.

The directive includes assessing the availability of human resources, hospital beds, influenza drugs and vaccines, medical oxygen, antibiotics, personal protective equipment, testing kits, reagents, oxygen plant and ventilator functionality, and infection control practices at a senior level. Additionally, States and UTs have been urged to implement ‘Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19,’ aimed at integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens resembling influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).