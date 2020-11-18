Telangana reports 948 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

18 November 2020 20:08 IST

Five succumb to coronavirus

Telangana recorded 948 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 2,59,776. While 42,433 people underwent tests, results of 807 were awaited. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The new cases include 154 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 83 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 76 from Rangareddy, 61 from Bhadradri Kothagudem. The lowest of four cases were recorded in Narayanpet, and five from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Of the 42,433 people who got tested on Tuesday, 39, 65 opted government health facilities, and 3,068 got examined at private labs.

Advertising

Advertising

From March 2 to November 17, a total of 49,72,407 samples were tested and 2,59, 776 were positive for coronavirus. The total cases include 13,068 active cases, 2,45,293 who have recovered and 1,415 people who died.

At the 61 State government hospitals, 4,773 oxygen beds and 1,472 ICU beds were vacant on November 17. And in the 220 private hospitals, 2,814 oxygen beds and 2,196 ICU beds were available.