Telangana reports 84 fresh COVID cases takes active caseload to 563

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 22:14 IST

Telangana reported another 84 fresh COVID cases taking the active caseload to 563 with 382 sample results yet to be revealed for 9,820 tests conducted on Thursday. This is against 83 cases reported the previous day in the official bulletin released by the Director of Public Health.

Hyderabad has logged 44 cases, one more than the previous day with the adjoining districts of Rangareddy reporting five cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri three. There has been a slight spike in the districts with Kamareddy reporting five cases, Hanumkonda and Bhadradri-Bhongir four each.

The cumulative number of those infected since March 2020 is 8.39 lakh and recovered is 8.35 lakh with 57 fresh recoveries. The official number of fatalities remain at 4,111.

Precaution doses touched 1.24 lakh with 1.55 lakh more needing vaccination; for first dose dues reached 2,603 with 3.25 crore vaccinated and second dose deficit is 9.52 lakh with 3.15 lakh vaccinated.

