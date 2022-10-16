Telangana reports 69 fresh COVID cases

Telangana has reported another 69 fresh COVID cases taking the overall active caseload to 573 with 7,926 tests conducted and results of 86 samples yet to be released on Sunday.

In fact, there has been slight spike in the cases with 46 cases in Hyderabad, up from 40 last week. Rangareddy reported four cases and Sangareddy has two cases and Malkajgiri-Medchal reported just one case as against seven last week.

Total number of those infected has reached 8.40 lakh since March 2020 and those recovered has reached 8.35 lakh. The official fatalities count remains at 4,111.

Vaccination

The booster dose or precaution dose has touched 1.26 crore leaving a deficit of 1.54 crore whereas the second dose has seen 3.15 crore with deficit of 9.43 lakh and the first dose saw 3.25 crore with deficit of 2,585 doses.