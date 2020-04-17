Telangana reports 66 new COVID cases

The significant rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases continued for the second day on Friday with 66 more cases reported.

The total number of COVID positive cases touched 766 on Friday with active cases undergoing treatment in different hospitals increasing to 562. The number of people discharged after being treated/cured remained at 186 and no new death was reported during the day, thus maintaining the number of casualties at 18.

The GHMC area continued to witness significant rise in number of new cases with the total positive cases reaching 286, up 46 from 240 cases on Thursday. After Nizamabad (42 cases at present) which showed spike in cases, it is now Suryapet which is showing significant rise in the number of cases. The district reported 44 COVID-19 positive cases cumulatively, with 21 cases being reported on Friday alone. The non-GHMC area of Rangareddy district reported 18 cases and the total number of cases in Vikarabad was 33 with one new case reported on Friday.

According to the bulletin released by the Public Health and Family Welfare department, containment activities were taken up in 209 clusters spread over 13 districts. The department has surveyed 4.39 lakh people in 1.09 lakh households in different parts of the State till date.

In case of flu-like symptoms being observed irrespective of travel/contact history, the department has requested people to report to the nearest government health facility. People were requested to adhere to the lockdown guidelines and stay indoors. They had been requested to report to the nearest government health facility in case they had travelled to Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi or contacted any person who travelled to Markaz.