Telangana reports 657 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Telangana has recorded 657 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,43,093. While 1,16,815 samples were put to test, results of 1,413 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

Of the 657 new infections, the highest of 77 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Other districts continued to record considerably high number of cases. The new infections on Wednesday includes 64 from Karimnagar, 62 from Warangal Urban, 59 from Khammam, and 42 from Pedapalli.

No case was recorded in Narayanpet, and two infections each were detected in Wanaparthy, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

From March 2, 2020 to July 28 of this year, over 2.16 crore samples were put to test and 6,43,093 were detected with coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 9,314 were active cases, 6,29,986 have recovered, and 3,793 have died.