Telangana reports 4,648 dengue cases with zero fatalities in 2024: DPH

Telangana has reported 4,648 cases of dengue in 2024, with no fatalities, according to Dr. B Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health (DPH) and Family Welfare. The State’s Health Department has tested 66,589 samples, resulting in a positivity rate of 7%. This data covers the period from January 1 to August 21.

During a media briefing on Saturday (August 24, 2024), Dr. Nayak highlighted that the Department has identified 10 high-risk districts with the highest number of dengue cases. Hyderabad leads with 1,697 cases, followed by Suryapet (416), Medchal Malkajgiri (405), Khammam (346), Nalgonda (322), Nizamabad (243), Rangareddy (222), Jagtial (147), Sangareddy (115), and Warangal (102).

Dr. Nayak also provided updates on other seasonal diseases affecting the State. He reported that there have been 106 cases of Chikungunya out of 2,036 samples tested, with a positivity rate of 5%. The districts most affected by Chikungunya are Hyderabad (44 cases), Wanaparthy (17), and Mahabubnagar (14).

Regarding malaria, Dr. Nayak mentioned that 188 cases have been recorded out of 22.7 lakh samples tested, with a positivity rate of 0.01%. “These figures indicate significant progress toward eliminating Malaria in the state. The Health Department has ensured that medicines and logistical support for Malaria are available across all districts,” said Dr. Nayak.

The Department launched a fever survey on July 23. As of August 21, teams have visited 1.27 crore households, screened 3.91 crore individuals, and identified 2.45 lakh fever cases.

Dr. Nayak also mentioned that 42 testing labs and 53 blood banks are operating with sufficient capacity across the State. “Additionally, the 108 ambulance service is fully functional in all 33 districts. The Health Minister has been actively monitoring the situation, with senior health officials frequently visiting high-risk districts and conducting virtual meetings.” he said.