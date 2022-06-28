Telangana reports 459 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 459 COVID cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 7,99,991. While 26,126 samples were tested, results of 546 were awaited.

Of the 459 fresh cases, the highest of 232 were from Hyderabad, and 60 from Rangareddy. Only single digit cases were recorded in Sangareddy for the last few days. However, 54 new cases were detected in the district on Tuesday.

From March 2, 2020, to June 28 of this year, a total of 3,55,58,326 samples were tested and 7,99,991 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,172 were active cases, 7,91,708 have recovered, and 4,111 patients have died. There were 13 COVID patients in government and private hospital ICUs.