Telangana reports 447 chikungunya cases till November, majority during monsoon months

Telangana has reported 447 cases of chikungunya so far in 2024, based on 13,320 samples tested by the Health Department. Officials revealed that majority of cases were recorded during the monsoon months of August and September, but there were no fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data, released by the Director of Health and Family Welfare, comes in the wake of a report written by The Hindu highlighting a ‘Level 2’ travel advisory issued by the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for US travellers returning from Telangana.

“The State tested 13,320 samples this year, identifying 447 cases of chikungunya. Most of these were recorded during August and September, coinciding with the monsoon season,” an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data, Telangana reported three cases each in January and February, 20 cases in March, five in April, eight in May, four in June, one in July, 134 in August, 183 in September, 74 in October, and 12 cases in November (up to November 19).

“The department has taken proactive measures well in advance of the monsoon season such as intensified surveillance and reporting, by organising district coordination committee meetings with line departments, intensified effective mosquito control measures, adequate testing kits and essential medicines made available in facilities across the State,” said the Director of Health and Family Welfare.

He also stated that the Additional Director (malaria) has been updating and sharing weekly and monthly reports of chikungunya cases with the Government of India to ensure coordinated efforts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.