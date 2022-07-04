Telangana

Telangana reports 443 new COVID cases

Telangana’s COVID-19 infection tally went up to 8,02,822 with 443 new cases being reported on Monday. A total of 21,918 samples were put to test and 741 reports were awaited.

The new 443 infections included 247 from Hyderabad, 34 from Rangareddy and 30 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The active caseload stands at 4,697 and the death toll at 4,111.


