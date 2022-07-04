Telangana reports 443 new COVID cases
Telangana’s COVID-19 infection tally went up to 8,02,822 with 443 new cases being reported on Monday. A total of 21,918 samples were put to test and 741 reports were awaited.
The new 443 infections included 247 from Hyderabad, 34 from Rangareddy and 30 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.
The active caseload stands at 4,697 and the death toll at 4,111.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.