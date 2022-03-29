Telangana reports 32 COVID cases on Tuesday

March 29, 2022 22:38 IST

Telangana has recorded 32 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 7,91,213. While 18,246 samples were put to test, results of 758 were awaited.

The new 32 infections include 17 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), four from Rangareddy. From March 2, 2020 to March 29 of this year, 3.41 crore samples were tested and 7,91,213 had tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 457 are active cases, 7,86,645 have recovered, and 4111 people have so far died.

