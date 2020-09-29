Telangana reports 2,072 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

29 September 2020 19:57 IST

Telangana recorded 2,072 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 1,89,283. Nine more COVID patients died. While 54,308 people underwent tests, results of 790 were awaited.

The new cases include 283 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 161 from Rangareddy, 160 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 139 from Nalgonda, 109 from Karimnagar, 92 from Khammam, 85 from Warangal Urban.

From March 2 to September 28, a total of 29,40,642 samples were tested and 1,89,283 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the total cases, 29,477 are active cases, 1,58,690 have recovered, and 1,116 have died. The recovery rate in the State is 0.58%.

It took around 63 days for the percentage of COVID-19 patients due to co-morbidities to change in the media bulletin issued by the Telangana Health department.

The percentage of deaths due to COVID was 46.13% and due to co-morbidities is 53.87% every day after it was included in the bulletin from July 28. It remained unchanged from July 28 to September 27.

In the media bulletin issued on Tuesday based on statistics from Monday, the percentage of deaths due to COVID was 44.96%, and due to co-morbidities 55.04%.