Telangana reports 1,896 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Telangana State recorded 1,896 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 2,06,644.

Twelve more persons died due to the virus taking the total number of casualties past 1,200 to 1,201. The case fatality rate continued to be much lower at 0.58 per cent against the national average of 1.5 per cent. The total number of active cases as on Wednesday was 26,638 with 21,724 under home/institutional quarantine and reports of tests conducted on 1,363 persons are still awaited.

The number of recoveries continued to be on par or higher than the positive cases with 2,067 persons recovering from the impact of the virus taking the total number of recovered persons to 1,79,075. The recovery rate at 86.65 per cent was slightly higher than the national average of 85.2 per cent.

In all, 50,367 samples were tested during the day taking the total number of persons tested to 33,96,839 and samples collected per million population was 91,264. Of the total new positive cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the major share with 294 persons testing positive on Wednesday.

Neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts reported 211 and 154 new cases respectively and two other districts Nalgonda (126) and Siddipet (100) too reported cases in three digit numbers while the number was just short of 100 in Karimnagar which reported 97 new cases during the day.

Kumrambheem Asifabad district reported the lowest number of positive cases at 5 and the number of positive cases was on the lower side in Narayanpet (11), Bhupalpally (15) and Nirmal (18), according to the bulletin issued by the Health department.