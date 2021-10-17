Telangana reports 122 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

17 October 2021 20:31 IST

Telangana has recorded 122 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,68,955. While 26,676 samples were put to test, results of 540 were awaited. One more COVID patient had died. The new 122 infections include 55 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), nine from Karimnagar. No infection was detected in 10 districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 17 of this year, a total of 2.7 crore samples were put to test and 6,68,955 positive cases were so far detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,924 are active cases, 6,61,093 have recovered, and 3,938 people have died.

