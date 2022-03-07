Telangana reports 102 COVID cases on Monday

After recording less than 100 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Telangana has registered 102 infections on Monday. While 17,022 tests were conducted on Sunday, 25,449 samples were examined on Monday. Results of 1,093 were awaited. Zero COVID deaths were recorded.

The new 102 infections includes 35 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Either single digit or no case was recorded in the remaining 32 districts.

From March 2, 2020 to March 7 of this year , 3.37 crore samples were tested and 7,89,860 were positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 1,525 were active cases, 7,84,224 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.